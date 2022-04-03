UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Brunch is bountiful at The Ellington on Broadway, from cool jazz to sweet waffles and savory short ribs and everything in between.

The chicken is crisping and the bananas are carmelizing, all under the skillful hands of Chef John Loughran. Waffles, two ways, start the brunch. There is classic savory with fried chicken and sweet with peanut butter and chocolate.

Next, the weekend brunch staple French toast is elevated. Asked what’s the secret to his amazing brioche, Loughran said “so much butter, butter is good for you!”

The perfect brunch burger starts with a hearty foundation — grilling a full and fresh half-pound of ground meat. Eggs are gently poached and nestled atop savory short ribs and a sauce so decadent.

The Ellington has a private dining room and space for live music throughout the weekend. But, the star here is the food.

“The short rib dinner is one of our most popular dishes so we wanted to put it on the brunch menu,” Glenda Sansone, owner of The Ellington, said.

The burger, juicy on a buttery brioche bun with toppings, and buttermilk waffles are a great brunch combination. A perfect mimosa is a good way to end a hearty meal.