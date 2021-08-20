Santana talks NYC Homecoming concert, new ‘Blessings and Miracles’ album and tour

This weekend is New York City’s big Homecoming Concert in Central Park, with some of music’s biggest names taking the stage to say “we love NYC.”

Carlos Santana is not only performing at the massive Central Park show, he’s also gearing up to go on tour and release a new album, “Blessings and Miracles,” on Oct. 15.

Santana just released his new single “Move,” teaming up once again with Matchbox Twenty singer Rob Thomas 22 years after their smash hit “Smooth” in 1999.

The rock legend and music icon spoke with PIX11’s Marysol Castro about everything he has going on, his illustrious career and why he’s grateful and always trying to give back.

