NEW YORK (PIX11) – Wednesday marks ten years since the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Twenty young children and six adults were killed at the school, and the grieved families are finding ways to honor their lost loved ones.

Jennifer Hubbard, whose daughter, Catherine, was among the children killed, joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to speak about the animal sanctuary she established in her daughter’s memory.

