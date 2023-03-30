New York (PIX11) Comedian Sam Morrison’s production ‘Sugar Daddy’ will be running for a few more shows. Sam shared that his show gives hope and talks about human in grief. He feels it may be relatable.

Morrison got his start in comedy in New York City at a small bar. During the early stages of his journey, he quickly learned how hard the comedy world is. Sam would love to take this off-Broadway solo show and bring it to Broadway.

The show runs until April 8th at the Soho Playhouse. For information and tickets, visit sohoplayhouse.com