You know our next guest best from his hit TV series, Million Dollar Listing New York.
But this month, real-estate mogul and best-selling author, Ryan Serhant is focusing on getting men to wear pink to shine the light on breast cancer. Ryan joins us to fill us in on his efforts with the American Cancer Society, from being the ambassador for real men wear pink, to shining the light on why this cause should be important to every, single person.
If you want to find out more about real men wear pink and how you can help support breast cancer research, head to serhantwearspink.com
Ryan Serhant talks about the importance of breast cancer screenings and awareness
