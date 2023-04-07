New York (PIX11) Comedian Roy Wood Jr., who is a correspondent on ‘The Daily Show,’ takes on a different role as guest host for a week. Roy has been a part of the show for seven years. He expressed that being the host of the show is an honor and the difference in being the host is that you get to put more emotion into what you’re saying.

You can catch him in action hosting ‘The Daily Show’ during the week of April 3rd on Comedy Central 11pm.

Roy is performing a comedy show called ‘Tribulations’ and it is part comedy while being part group therapy. There will be other comedians at the show and also a licensed therapist. He created the idea during the pandemic to show people that they’re not alone in their problems and can laugh at it in a comedic setting.

‘Tribulations’ will be at the Midnight Theatre on Monday, April 10, 2023. For tickets and information visit midnighttheatre.com