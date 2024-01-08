HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J. (PIX11) – A crash and building fire is causing a large shutdown on Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights during the Monday morning commute, according to NJDOT.

All lanes of Route 17 are closed in both directions north of Industrial Avenue, according to authorities.

Train service is also experiencing disruptions. Pascack Valley Line train service was suspended in both directions, according to NJTRANSIT.

NJTRANSIT rail tickets will be cross-honored by buses, the agency said.

