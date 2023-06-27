New York (PIX11) Pop culture expert and tv host Ross Mathews is bringing the laughs and fun energy to the Garden State. He is currently on tour with his ‘I Gotchu, Gurl!’ comedy show. People can expect stand up, games, gossip skits, and prizes.

Ross noted that nothing is off limits. The show has been well received by audiences. He also mentioned that every show feels different from the last.

Tickets for ‘Ross Mathews: I Gotchu, Gurl!’ at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) are available on www.helloross.com.