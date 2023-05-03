New York (PIX11) For 20 seasons, the American police procedural series ‘NCIS’ has been delivering action packed episodes. Actor Rocky Carroll, who joined the series in season 5 as ‘Leon Vance,’ took on a different role when he sat in the director’s chair for the upcoming episode. The episode, ‘In The Spotlight,’ follows ‘Agent Knight’ when she goes viral for saving a mom and daughter from a car accident.

Rocky explains ‘In The Spotlight’ will show how to function doing your job with being in the middle of social media storm. This wasn’t his first time directing an episode. The TV veteran has helmed more than 20 episodes.

His ‘NCIS’ special will air May 1st, 2023 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.