UPPER EAST SIDE, N.Y. (PIX11) – An Upper East Side mansion once owned by banking mogul David Rockefeller is now on the market for $57.5 million.

The 40-foot wide, five-story townhouse boasts eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

The house includes three kitchens, a living room, a drawing room, a basketball court, a 220-inch movie screen, a sky-lit spiral staircase and an elevator.

Rockefeller owned the mansion from 1948 until his passing in 2017. The property is being sold by Doug Band, a former advisor to Bill Clinton.

He and his wife bought the mansion in 2018 for $20 million. The couple made some major renovations, including a two-foot increase to the garden-level ceilings.