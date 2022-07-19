Marisol Nichols has been leading a secret life aside from starring on the hit series “Riverdale.” The long time advocate against human trafficking and founder of the Foundation for a Slavery Free World has been going undercover. She’s helping law enforcement catch predators involved in human trafficking and slavery.

Her new podcast, “Hollywood Vigilante,” peels back the curtain on the illegal industry and gives suggestions on how anyone has the power to make change.

Check out Marisol’s podcast at https://marisolnichols.com/.

Her CW series “Riverdale” airs on Sunday nights on PIX11.