New York (PIX11) Canadian-born actess Tiera Skovbye is best known for her role as ‘Polly Cooper’ on The CW’s popular drama ‘Riverdale.’ With the final season of the series premiering in late March, she expressed some sadness. Skovbye remembers joining the show which really kicked off her acting career.

Tiera is already saddling up with a new show with horses in a new series ‘Ride.’ The western TV drama follows a rodeo-loving family trying to keep their ranch and home afloat while navigating personal relationships. She portrays ‘Missy McMurray’ and had to learn how to ride horses to prepare for the role.

‘Ride’ premieres Sunday March 26th on Hallmark Channel.