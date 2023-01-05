New York (PIX11) Nickelodeon continues to the showcase the future stars of tomorrow. Actress Annaka Fourneret portrays ‘Lynn Loud’ on Nick’s highly anticipated live-action series “The Really Loud House”. Her character is the competitive athlete of the family who turns everything into a sport. Annaka describes ‘Lynn’ as really excited with a big heart.

She also shared how much she loves horror films and wanting to do a movie that is creepy and scary in the future.

‘The Really Loud House’ airs on Thursdays on Nickelodeon at 7pm. You can catch up on Nickelodeon.com or Paramount+.