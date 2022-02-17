Rigatoni with Cherry Tomatoes and Anchovies

Start to finish: 30 minutes

Servings: 4 to 6

Don’t use more than 6 cups of water to boil the pasta. The amount is scant, but intentionally so in order to create a starchy liquid to use later, when saucing the noodles. Also, be sure to drain the pasta when it’s shy of al dente. It will finish cooking directly in the sauce, where it absorbs lots of flavor.

—Adapted by Diane Unger

2 pints cherry or grape tomatoes

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 medium garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

1 large yellow onion, finely chopped

5 oil-packed anchovy fillets

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 pound rigatoni, ziti or mezze rigati pasta

Finely grated Parmesan cheese, to serve

Heat the oven to broil with a rack about 6 inches from the element. Line a broiler-safe rimmed baking sheet with foil. In a large bowl, toss together the tomatoes, 2 tablespoons of the oil and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Transfer the mixture, including the oil, to the prepared baking sheet and broil until the tomatoes are blistered and most have burst, 8 to 10 minutes; set aside.

In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high, combine the remaining 4 tablespoons oil and the garlic; cook, stirring, until the garlic is lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Remove and discard the garlic, then stir in the onion and ½ teaspoon salt. Reduce to medium, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is fully softened but not browned, about 10 minutes. Add the anchovies and pepper flakes; cook, stirring, until the anchovies have broken down, about 5 minutes.

Stir in the tomatoes with juices. Bring to a simmer over medium-high and cook, stirring often and pressing on the tomatoes that did not burst during broiling, until the tomatoes have broken down and a spatula drawn through the sauce leaves a trail, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat.

In a large pot, bring 6 cups water to a boil. Add the pasta and 1 teaspoon salt, then cook, stirring occasionally, until the noodles are tender on the exterior but still quite firm at the center. Drain the pasta in a colander set in a large bowl; reserve the cooking water. Return the pasta to the pot and stir in the tomato mixture followed by 2 cups of the reserved pasta water. Cover and cook over medium, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is al dente, 5 to 7 minutes, adding more reserved water as needed so the sauce clings to the noodles. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve sprinkled with Parmesan.