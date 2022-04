NEW YORK (PIX11) — Behind some of the iconic covers of Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine is prolific artist Richard Bernstein.

In his career, Bernstein designed a whopping 189 covers for the magazine. Outside that, however, he had a longstanding career in fine arts. PIX11 News spent the day with Rory Trifon, Bernstein’s nephew, to talk about Bernstein’s esteemed work and legacy.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.