Restauranteur Donatella Arpaia tells story of her rise in the biz as a woman

Donatella Arpaia owns multiple restaurants and has been featured on various television programs over the years, but she didn’t always intend to end up working in the business.

Despite Arpaia’s father being a chef and restaurant owner, he didn’t want her to follow in his footsteps, preferring she becom a doctor or a lawyer.

She did just that and became a lawyer. However, she only practiced for a few months before her passion for food brought her back to the kitchen.

She opened her first restaurant at just 27 years old and her second a few years later.

Arpaia has worked hard and gone on to make numerous television appearances. She told PIX11’s Betty Nguyen how she feels that as a woman, she had to force people to take her seriously by proving her skills.

