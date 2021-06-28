In the new hit CW series “The Republic of Sarah” the town of Greylock, New Hampshire is filled with a very valuable resource — and that’s causing residents to take sides.

Actress Landry Bender, who plays Bella on the show, joined the PIX11 Morning News to explain her character’s unique evolution and more.

Bender, who fans might know from “Fuller House” and the Disney Channel show “Best Friends Whenever,” has been acting since she was just five.

She also told us about her breakout film role as the foul-mouthed 10-year-old in the Jonah Hill-starring comedy “The Sitter.”