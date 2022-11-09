STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Incumbent Republican Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis defeated Democratic challenger Max Rose in New York’s 11th Congressional District.

Malliotakis remained the only Republican representing New York City in Congress.

The district, which encompasses Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, has swung between Democratic and Republican in the past. Tuesday’s race was a rematch of the 2020 election where Malliotakis defeated then-Congressman Max Rose.

Another big race to watch was in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. It has not been officially called as of Wednesday morning, but some outlets are reporting Incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski will lose to Tom Kean Jr.

If Kean pulls out the victory, it will be a key win for Republicans in the Garden State.