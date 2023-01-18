NEW YORK (PIX11) — Despite the growing calls for Congressman George Santos’s resignation and the controversy surrounding his campaign, the congressman was appointed to serve on two House committees.

Santos was appointed to serve on the Committee on Small Business and the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

However, the controversy surrounding Santos’ campaign finances ensues when some constituents along with Congressman Ritchie Torres filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission to investigate Santos’ finances.

Congressman Dan Goldman, who’s also putting pressure on Republican leaders to take action against Santos, joined PIX11 News Wednesday morning.

