Renée Felice Smith, Chris Gabriel talk children's book based on their inspiring dog

Couple Renée Felice Smith and Chris Gabriel are a pair of animal lovers who both work in the TV and film world.

Smith is best known for her role as Nell jones on the hit series “NCIS: Los Angeles,” while Gabriel is a film score composer and producer.

The pair recently teamed up for a new children’s book based on their real-life dog Hugo, who overcame some obstacles in his life.

“Hugo and the Impossible Thing” tells the story of a brave little dog on a mission in the forest.

The couple spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday about the book.

