Celebrated performer Olivia Newton-John leaves behind a legacy of music and movies. The four-time Grammy Award winner passed away on Monday, August 8 at her California home. She had been battling cancer on and off since 1992.

Newton-John has been performing professionally since she was teen. During that time four of her records sold more than two million copies each. Her role as “Sandy” in the 1978 film “Grease” brought her a new kind of fame that stayed with her to the end.

Author and award-winning entertainment journalist Nelson Aspen looks back at her life in the spotlight.