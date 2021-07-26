Remembering Jackie Mason: Recalling memories of the NY comedian

We’re remembering one of New York’s funniest, comedian Jackie Mason, who died Saturday, July 24.

His politically incorrect humor and his accent garnered him a Tony Award and several Emmys.

Jeffrey Gurian, a personal friend of Mason’s who spent several years as part of his entourage, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about his legacy and shared some memories about the comedian.

“We lost one of the great ones,” Gurian said. “He was one of a kind.”

