NEW YORK (PIX11) — As Tuesday marked five years since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, the island found itself in the aftermath of a new calamity: Hurricane Fiona.

Fiona battered Puerto Rico over the weekend, causing a blackout that left the entire island without power at one point. Myriam Lorenzo, the co-founder and president of Stronger than Maria, witnessed the devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona in Aguadilla.

Lorenzo joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to talk about the ongoing relief efforts in Puerto Rico from both storms.

