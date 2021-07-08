Reimagining your space: JCL Staging & Design’s tips for revamping your home

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Making the most of your space at home is a skill every New Yorker can appreciate.

JCL Staging & Design helps organize homes that are for sale by reimagining the spaces.

The Westchester-based team was recently featured on the TLC show ‘Filth Fighter” where their talents were put to the test as they worked their magic on a home in the Bronx.

Co-founder Julia Carias-Linares and COO Christina Soddano joined the PIX11 Morning News to share some tips on how folks can organize and reimagine their own space.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss