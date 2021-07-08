NEW YORK — Making the most of your space at home is a skill every New Yorker can appreciate.

JCL Staging & Design helps organize homes that are for sale by reimagining the spaces.

The Westchester-based team was recently featured on the TLC show ‘Filth Fighter” where their talents were put to the test as they worked their magic on a home in the Bronx.

Co-founder Julia Carias-Linares and COO Christina Soddano joined the PIX11 Morning News to share some tips on how folks can organize and reimagine their own space.