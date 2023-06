New York (PIX11) Reggae Sumfest is one of the biggest reggae music festivals in the world. Reggae artist Chino McGregor who is the son of legendary Caribbean artist Freddie McGregor will be one of the artist performing. He stopped by PIX11 with a special performance. His music can be found on all music streaming platforms.

Reggae Sumfest takes place July 16th, 2023 – July 22th 2023 in Montego Bay, Jamaica.