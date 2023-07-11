New York (PIX11) Time to break out the drinks in celebration of Independence Day. Celebrity mixologist and co-founder of ‘Speed Rack’ Lynnette Marrero stops by PIX11 and shares cocktail recipes.

1) American Swizzle

2oz white spirit (rum, gin, or tequila)

1oz lime juice

1/2 oz agave nectar or simple syrup

1/2 oz float cassis

Raspberries muddled

Build white spirit of your choice, lime, agave or simple syrup and cassis into a tall glass with crush iced. Garnish with berries on top to serve.

2) Red Hot Margarita

2 oz Alpos Arise or any non-alcoholic tequila

½ oz hibiscus tea and 1/2 oz agave nectar, combined

½ oz Fresh Lime Juice

2 dashes of orange flower water or 2 orange twists

Optional: Dash of peppers steeped in white vinegar for a spicy margarita

Ice: Cubed

Salt

Lime wheel

Run a lime wedge around the outside of the rim of the glass then roll the rim in salt.

Add all the ingredients with ice to a cocktail shaker. Shake and strain over fresh cubes of ice into a tumbler or rocks glass. With a peeler cut an orange twist. Express the oils into the cocktail. Garnish with a lime wheel.

3) Delola Spritzes – World Class Crafted Cocktails, Ready To Enjoy!

When you don’t want to do ALL the work involved in making the drinks above, you can enjoy a bottled spritz. We will have the Bella Berry, Paloma Rosa and L’orange available for the segment and can speak to effortless summer spritzes