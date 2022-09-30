FLORIDA (PIX11) — The American Red Cross is doubling down on its on-ground relief efforts in Florida to help those who have been devastated by Hurricane Ian.

Josett Valdez, the regional CEO of South Florida Red Cross, drove from Miami to the heavily-hit area of Fort Myers. She joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about her organization’s efforts. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

“Our goal is to make sure that the humanitarian needs of that community are met,” Valdez said.

An emergency response vehicle from the American Red Cross in New York is set to be deployed to Florida Friday morning. Around 730 Red Cross Disaster Responders, including 15 people from New Jersey and more than 25 from New York, are in Florida to provide help.