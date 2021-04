NEW YORK — With the world slowly starting to reopen amid more COVID-19 vaccinations, stylist and author Heather Newberger spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on how to emerge from “staying home” in style.

Newberger’s book “How To Date Your Wardrobe” is described as an uplifting guide to reclaiming your personal style.

The stylist shared tips for how to get more comfortable with the idea of dressing up again post-pandemic.