MTV’s groundbreaking reality show “The Real World” premiered in 1992 with its first season based around seven strangers living together in a SoHo loft.

Now, nearly 30 years later, new series “The Real World Homecoming: NY” just premiered on the new Paramount+ streaming service.

Cast member Kevin Powell told PIX11 about the show reuniting all seven original cast members. What’s changed – and what hasn’t?