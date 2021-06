NEW YORK — We see some of her life unfold on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

However, 2020 was a pretty monumental year for Cynthia Bailey.

The entrepreneur spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to talk about getting married during the pandemic, how her business survived shutdowns and rumors of a possible Cynthia Bailey show.

Bailey also talked about the season 13 reunion shows and whether or not a season 14 may happen.