OWN’s hit dating series “Ready to Love” is back for a fourth season and things are already heating up.

Radio and TV star Nephew Tommy, real name Tommy Miles, is back as host. The comedian told the PIX11 Morning News what sets the show apart from other dating and reality programs.

Plus, with this new season being set in Tommy’s hometown of Houston, and his wife joining him, he explains why it’s the best season yet.

Catch “Ready to Love” Friday nights on OWN.