MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Thursday is Read Across America Day, in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

Studies prove how vitally important reading early, and daily to children is for academic and life success. Many people from public libraries to politicians are hosting reading events to celebrate today.

Studies prove how vitally important reading early, and daily to children is for academic and life success. Many people from public libraries to politicians are hosting reading events to celebrate today.

Futuristic Favorites:

Scythe, Neal Shusterman

The Last Cuentista, Donna Barbara Higuera

Picture Books to Share:

Thank You, Omu!, Oge Mora

We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, Brian T. Higgins

Brand New Middle Grade:

Iceberg, Jennifer Nielsen

Finally Seen, Kelly Yang

Myth and Magic:

Marina and the Kraken, Lauren Magaziner

The Serpent’s Secret, Sayantani Dasgupta

The Left Handed Booksellers of London, Garth Nix

New York Stories:

Our Subway Baby, Peter Mercurio and Leo Espinosa

The Vanderbeekers of 141 st St, Karina Yan Glaser

St, Karina Yan Glaser Blackout, edited by Dhonielle Clayton

Great Graphic Novels

Agents of SUIT, John Green

Witches of Brooklyn, Sophie Escabasse