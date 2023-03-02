MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Thursday is Read Across America Day, in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
Studies prove how vitally important reading early, and daily to children is for academic and life success. Many people from public libraries to politicians are hosting reading events to celebrate today.
Watch the video player to see PIX11 Morning New’s Kirstin Cole at Books of Wonder, a Manhattan bookstore, with a selection of books perfect to start reading today.
Futuristic Favorites:
- Scythe, Neal Shusterman
- The Last Cuentista, Donna Barbara Higuera
Picture Books to Share:
- Thank You, Omu!, Oge Mora
- We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, Brian T. Higgins
Brand New Middle Grade:
- Iceberg, Jennifer Nielsen
- Finally Seen, Kelly Yang
Myth and Magic:
- Marina and the Kraken, Lauren Magaziner
- The Serpent’s Secret, Sayantani Dasgupta
- The Left Handed Booksellers of London, Garth Nix
New York Stories:
- Our Subway Baby, Peter Mercurio and Leo Espinosa
- The Vanderbeekers of 141st St, Karina Yan Glaser
- Blackout, edited by Dhonielle Clayton
Great Graphic Novels
- Agents of SUIT, John Green
- Witches of Brooklyn, Sophie Escabasse