NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s been an exciting month for Cheickna Traore.

The men’s track and field star graduated from Ramapo College of New Jersey with a degree in information technology management. A week later, he won the NCAA Division III National Championship for the 200-meter dash with a record-breaking 20.25 seconds.

Now, Traore is hoping he can earn a spot on the Ivory Coast National Team and compete in the 2024 Olympics. He joined the PIX11 Morning News Wednesday to chat about his athletic career and more.