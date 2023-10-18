MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A rally planned for Wednesday in Manhattan is calling for the release of victims taken hostage by Hamas in Israel.

It’s being hosted by several groups, including UJA New York and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine in Dag Hammarskjold Plaza. PIX11 is told families of hostages are speaking at the event.

The rally comes after dueling protests broke out Tuesday in Washington Square Park. Police officers had to build a human barricade at times between hundreds of pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian supporters.

The protests took place after a massive airstrike hit a Gaza City hospital, killing hundreds. The Israeli Army and Hamas are now blaming each other for the blast, and many protestors did the same.

Protests also broke out in Teaneck, N.J. during a council meeting. Councilors voted for a resolution to support Israel and the Jewish community while denouncing Hamas and praying for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.