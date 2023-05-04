New York (PIX11) Three-time Grammy nominee Raheem DeVaughn’s smooth sound is still music to many people’s ears. The New Jersey-born artist brings his tunes to NYC at S.O.B.’s. Raheem celebrates his birthday by performing. He is thankful to be celebrating his life with performing in front of people.

DeVaughn expressed it has been a humble journey for him. He just wants to stay consistent in working. His latest single ‘Love Around The Clock’ is available on all music streaming platforms.

Raheem DeVaughn performs at S.O.B.s Friday, May 5th, 2023. For tickets and information visit sobs.com.