NEW YORK (PIX11) — The 12th annual Queens World Film Festival kicks off next week, drawing in film buffs from all over the area.

The six-day event, which will run from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, will feature 157 films from 27 nations. “Take the Ice,” directed and produced by Rachel Koteen, is set to make its premiere at the festival.

Koteen, alongside the festival’s executive director and co-founder Katha Cato, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about the event. Watch the video player above for the full interview.