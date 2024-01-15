NEW YORK (PIX11) — Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said he doesn’t agree with the city imposing a curfew on asylum seekers.

Migrants living at four respite centers across New York City will have to be home before 11 p.m. starting on Tuesday, according to the city Department of Emergency Management.

“I think it’s another barrier being put in place for migrants really trying to figure out a way to work, and get out of the shelter system,” Richards said on the PIX11 Morning News Monday.

The new curfew applies to about 1,900 adults living at the 35th Avenue Astoria Center, the Lincoln Manhattan Center, the JFK Center and the Stockton Center in Brooklyn. The curfew lasts until 6 a.m.

Richards said he doesn’t understand the complaints coming from the JFK Airport site since the site is quite isolated.

“We don’t people to vilify them,” he said.

Richards also discussed this weekend’s tidal flooding in the borough and the latest on the soccer stadium in Willets Point.

