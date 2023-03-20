NEW YORK (PIX11) — Despite crime trending down in parts of Queens, there has recently been a deadly smoke shop robbery and a stabbing near a high school, according to Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

A 20-year-old employee was fatally shot at The Plug smoke shop on Jamaica Avenue on Saturday afternoon, according to police. There have been no arrests, Richards said.

The borough president noted that while these smoke shops are legal they should not be dealing with cannabis sales without a license, making them an easy target for robbers.

“These smoke shops have been pervasive. They have certainly been targeted across the borough and city,” Richards said on PIX11 Morning News on Monday.

Two teens were recently stabbed a block from Jamaica High School. The incident highlights the need for after-school programs and counselors, the borough president said.

“We are down in crime in Queens South, however, one stabbing, one shooting is certainly too much,” he said.

