NEW YORK (PIX11) — Despite a triple shooting in Jamaica Sunday, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said that crime has actually decreased in the borough.

“Crime has continuously gone down,” Richards said on PIX11 Morning News Monday.

The politician credited the NYPD with doing gang intervention, although gangs may have played a role in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Far Rockaway a couple of weeks ago. Richards said gang violence is an issue police and community leaders around the city are tackling together.

But law enforcement is not the only way to address guns and gangs. Building the community goes a long way to help young people from getting involved in crimes, Richards said, adding that two new community centers and a multi-million dollar library are being built in the Rockaways.

“The key has to be investing in these young people,” he said.

Richards also spoke about affordable housing, school safety, and the migrant crisis.

Watch the full interview in the video above.