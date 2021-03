Longtime actress Tina Lifford is most recently known to millions of viewers as Violet Bordelon on Ava DuVernay’s hit drama “Queen Sugar.”

Lifford chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about what fans can expect from the new fifth season of the series, including how the show is reflecting the very-real issues and stories the country is currently dealing with.

“Queen Sugar” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on OWN.