‘Queen of the Blues’ sings for a better world, talks life surrounded by blues greats as a kid

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 19: Shemekia Copeland performs at ‘Across The Great Divide’ benefit concert presented by UpperWest Music Group at Ace Theatre Downtown LA on October 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Across the Great Divide)

The new Queen of the Blues wants a better world for her 4-year-old son.

Harlem native Shemekia Copeland — who won the award for B.B. King Performer of the Year at the Blues Music Awards in May — told the PIX11 Morning News how she’s become more attuned to socially meaningful songs.

The title song of her latest record is “Uncivil War.” And her new single “Hit ‘Em Back” deals with countering negativity with love. It features other well-known blues musicians: guitarists Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Robert Randolph — as well as B.B. King’s former drummer, TC Coleman.