It may be Christmas Eve, but for singer-songwriter Elizabeth Chan, every day is Christmas!

She exclusively writes Christmas songs and has a new album out this year.

“Greatest of These Days” features new songs and some of Chan’s best hits over the last 10 years.

For the album, she also re-released the first song she ever wrote “A Christmas Song.”

The Queen of Christmas spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the holiday season and her new album.