NEW YORK — The North Shore Animal League has teamed up with Purina for a weeklong event to place hundreds of animals in their forever homes.

Mike Spiotta, kennel manager with North Shore Animal League America, joined the PIX11 Morning News along with some adorable four-legged friends to chat about the adopt-a-thon.

The event runs now through Sunday, May 2. Anyone interested in adopting a pet should visit the North Shore Animal League’s website to schedule an appointment.