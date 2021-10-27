Pumpkin Bread French Toast

Recipe by: Vallery Lomas from the cookbook “Life is What You Bake it.”

French Toast

3 large eggs

¾ cup milk

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon kosher salt8

(1-inch-thick) slices of pumpkin bread

Butter or oil, for the griddle or pan1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt. Drench the bread slices in the egg mixture one at a time until each is soaked, about 1 minute per side.2. Heat a griddle or large skillet over medium low heat. Once the surface of the griddle is hot (a drop of water will dance across the pan), add 2 teaspoons of butter or oil and swirl to coat the pan.3. When the oil is sizzling hot, add a coated bread slice or two to the griddle, leaving space between them. You should hear the sizzle. Cook until golden brown, about 3 minutes, then flip the slices to cook on the other side until golden brown, another 3minutes. Remove and continue to make the French toast, adding a little butter or oil to the griddle as needed. Serve warm.

Pumpkin Bread

MAKES ONE 9 BY 5-INCH LOAF

Nonstick baking spray with flour

1 2⁄3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

¾ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup granulated sugar

½ cup vegetable oil

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup pumpkin puree

¼ cup buttermilk

1. Spray a 9 by 5-inch loaf pan with baking spray. Preheat the oven to 350°F and place a rack in the middle of the oven.2. Add the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt to a large bowl and whisk to combine.3. In another large bowl, whisk together the sugar and oil. Add the eggs and vanilla and whisk until the mixture is thick and yellow, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the pumpkin puree and mix until creamy and orange, 1 to 2 minutes. Finally, whisk in the buttermilk until combined.4. Use a rubber spatula to fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until no streaks of flour remain. Pour the thick batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top with the back of a spoon or spatula. Bake until your kitchen is filled with the aroma of pumpkin spice, a crust forms on the loaf, and a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean, about 55 to 60 minutes.5. Remove the loaf from the oven and let it cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes, then remove it from the pan and let it cool completely before slicing and serving. STORAGE: The cake stores in an airtight container for up to 5 days.