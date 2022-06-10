NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nuyoricans across the city are preparing as the Puerto Rican Day Parade approaches this weekend.

After a two-year hiatus, the event will take place along Fifth Avenue as it enters its 65th year. Louis Maldonado, chairman of the parade board, joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about the event on June 12.

“Everybody thinks of the parade as the big celebration that it is, but very much like the Pride March, it is born (out of) activism,” Maldonado said. “Calling for equal treatment, equal rights, addressing certain issues that we have to take on as a community.”

