NEW YORK (PIX11) — Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that occurs at a particular time of the year, usually in winter, according to the Mount Sinai Health System.

As nights become longer, New Yorkers are at risk of developing seasonal affective disorder, commonly called seasonal depression. Dr. Frank Sileo, a licensed psychologist, joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to offer tips on how to deal with seasonal depression.

