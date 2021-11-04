‘Project Runway’ contestant Darren on show pressure, moving to NYC and more

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The competition on the new season of “Project Runway” is as fierce as ever, and it looks like it might be getting to contestant Darren Apolonio.

The New York-based designer chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about the pressure of the show and having self-doubt.

Plus, Apolonio talked about moving to New York City from the Philippines, what it’s like competing with some other NYC designers, and what he’d do with the $250,000 grand prize if he won.

Catch new episodes of “Project Runway” Thursday nights on Bravo.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

'Project Runway' designer Darren on show pressure, moving to NYC and more

'Lantern's Lane': Brooke Butler talks new thriller

Fandango editor talks Marvel's "Eternals" excitement

Vaccines for kids: Questions answered by NYC health commissioner

COVID vaccines for kids begin at NYC-run sites

Queens BP Donovan Richards talks reelection, future plans

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss