‘Project Runway’ contestant Darren on show pressure, moving to NYC and more

The competition on the new season of “Project Runway” is as fierce as ever, and it looks like it might be getting to contestant Darren Apolonio.

The New York-based designer chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about the pressure of the show and having self-doubt.

Plus, Apolonio talked about moving to New York City from the Philippines, what it’s like competing with some other NYC designers, and what he’d do with the $250,000 grand prize if he won.

Catch new episodes of “Project Runway” Thursday nights on Bravo.