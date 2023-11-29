NEW YORK (PIX11) – A Pro-Palestinian rally is expected to be held at Rockefeller Center Wednesday just before the annual Christmas tree lighting.

The organizers of the rally called on supporters in a flier to “flood” the tree lighting starting an hour before the 7 p.m. tree lighting celebration.

Wednesday is also the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, recognized by the United Nations since 1977.

The NYPD said it’s preparing for any potential protests. Demonstrators had recently disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, where 30 people were given a ticket for trespassing and a handful arrested for disorderly conduct.

For weeks, protesters have taken to the streets of New York City and around the world to call for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The NYPD said the lighting will go on as planned, without disruptions. Cher and Darlene Love will be performing a re-recorded version of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” from Cher’s new holiday album.

Brooklyn’s own Barry Manilow and the Rockettes are also set to perform.

This year, 50,000 lights cover the tree, which is topped with a nine-foot, 900-pound Swarovski star covered in 3 million crystals.

As part of the city’s Open Streets program, 5th Avenue will be shut down from 48th Street and 59th Street in Midtown, Manhattan on Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 between noon and 6 p.m.