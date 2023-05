New York (PIX11) Audiences will get a mixture of laughs and punches in the new action comedy ‘Polite Society.’ It stars two women Priya Kansara and Ritu Arya.

‘Polite Society’ follows ‘Rhea’ who believes her sister ‘Lena’ is making a big mistake by getting married. ‘Rhea’ attempts to go on a wedding heist to try and stop it. Priya and Ritu did their own stunts in the film. They call it a crazy adventure that’s fun.

‘Polite Society’ hits movie theaters April 28, 2023.