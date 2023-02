NEW YORK (PIX11) — President Joe Biden is in Poland on Tuesday, following his surprise trip to Ukraine to meet with President Volodimir Zelensky to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russa-Ukraine war.

Biden traveled to the capital city of Kyiv and reiterated America’s commitment to supporting the war-torn country.

James Elder, who’s with UNICEF, joined PIX11 Morning News with an update on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Watch the video player for more.